AGF Felicitates With Osun Chief Of Staff At 63

A social political group, Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation (AGF) has felicitated with the Chief of staff to the Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola on his 63th birthday.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement jointly signed by the AGF acting Coordinator, Comrade Sikiru Tijani and Secretary, Comrade Adeniji Yahaya.

The group described Oyetola as a prominent promoter of selfless leadership, whose contributions would continue to be a source of reference in the state's development.

According to AGF, Oyetola has demonstrated that he is a man of the people, that always identifying with the grassroots across the state.

Describing Chief of staff as a gentle and easy going person, the group said Oyetola has used his wealth of experience to bring innovation and values to the administration of Ogbeni Aregbesola.

"We are joining others well meaning Nigerians to rejoice with the Chief of staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola on the celebration of his birthday.

"Oyetola is a man of many achievements, his administrative acumen in the governance in the state has made Governor Aregbesola to entrust some tasking jobs to which he delivered plausibly okay. His style of approaching issues endeared him to a lot of workers till today."

The group noted that Oyetola's intellectual capacity and managerial ability has aided the present administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in achieving huge in his bid to transform the state to.

"While we pray that the Almighty Allah continues to grant him many more purposeful years on earth, we him urged to not relent in his efforts at identifying with the masses."