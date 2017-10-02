Nigeria at 57: K. Rad sues for Peace, Unity, Political Tolerance

The leading governorship aspirant in Osun State and founder of the popular socio-political movement, Tiwa n Tiwa L'Osun Development Association, Mr Kunle Adegoke (K-Rad) has felicitated with Nigerians, especially the people of Osun State on the occasion of the country's 57th independence anniversary.

This was contained in a press release personally signed by him and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the capital city of Osun State. K-Rad, as he is fondly called, enjoined Nigerians to remain peaceful and harmonious in their co-existence.

"Today is a great day in the history of our nation, Nigeria. It is significant in many respects but fundamentally being the day our country regained its independence from British rule. It is a day that calls for introspection and renewed determination to give all to the development of Nigeria in order to liberate it from the evils of corruption, tribalism, nepotism and various negative inclinations and practices that have held us back from the visions of our founding fathers.

"It is imperative to renew our faith in the nation and support the governments at all levels while we ask questions designed to see to the progress of our motherland." the front line lawyer charged.

K-Rad also seized the opportunity to motivate members of his party, APC, while he advised against politics of calumny and intolerance among political gladiators.

"I use this opportunity to congratulate all Nigerians and particularly the people and residents of the virtuous State of Osun on this day of glory. Let us eschew politics of bitterness and calumny the type that has maliciously dominated our environment in recent times.

"I also implore all members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be dedicated to the noble ideals of our party as contained in its Constitution. Let us work towards unity and progress of Nigeria for the betterment of all.

"We are aware of the recent tour of various wards by some selfish and intolerant members in our party who have been maligning me in a wicked campaign designed to cause disaffection against my person. We hand them over to God for condign treatment while we charge all to work towards the success of our great party in all future elections.

"Let us close ranks as that is the only way we can attain true greatness. We must not let the selfish few render in vain our collective efforts to sustain the greatness of our dear party." the governorship hopeful advised.

The gubernatorial aspirant equally congratulated the different stakeholders in Osun State and the non-Yoruba speaking Nigerians living in the state, in his message of peace and harmonious co-existence.

"I must also rejoice with my people from different corners of Nigeria who have found Osun a very peaceful place to live in. I congratulate the Efiks, the Idomas, the Tivs, the Ibos, the Jukuns, the Igalas, the Calabaris, the Hausas, the Ijaws, Urhobos, the Fulanis, the Isokos, the Binis, the Kanuris and all other Nigerians living in the State of Osun, just as I enjoin us to continue to live like brothers and sisters that we really are.

"I also congratulate our traditional rulers, religious leaders, market leaders, civil servants, artisans, students, farmers etc, from Garage Olode to Ikire, from Oke Ila to Ijebu-jesa, from Ijabe to Ilie, from Ibokun to Ifon Osun, from Iwo to Owena, from Igbajo to Erin Osun, from Ila Orangun to Origbo Mejeeje and across the length and breadth of the State. May we all be spared to also celebrate next year's anniversary together, when I would have become your Governor-elect, by God and with your support. God bless you. God bless Osun. God bless Nigeria." K-Rad concluded.