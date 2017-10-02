Obasanjo, Tinubu, Adenuga, others for Oluwo’s 50th birthday

The Oluwo of Iwo Land, Osun state, South-West Nigeria, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I has called on indigenes in diaspora to come home and contribute their quota to the development of the town as he marks his second anniversary on throne and 50th birthday 7th of October 2017.

Oba Akanbi in a statement released by the palace, disclosed that eminent Nigerians are expected at the twin event. He said: “As a responsible father I am thirsty of development. There are two Iwos: the old Iwo and the new Iwo. The new Iwo is the best because we have migrated from obscurity to light. The name is everywhere now and big investments are underway.”

The Monarch also charged the indigenes saying that the best they could do as indigenes is to invest in the many community projects in Iwo land.

According to him, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are among the many dignitaries expected to grace the event marking his 50th birthday and coronation anniversary as Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola will be the chief host to the invited guests.

While Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi also spoke about the guest slated for the event, he hinted that the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan is the Chairman of the occasion while Haija Abbah Folawiyo is the Mother of the Day.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include: Monarch, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Femi Otedola, all Emirs in Nigeria, as well as other high-ranking monarch across the country.

Recall that Oluwo of Iwo Land recently held a prayer session for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in Nigeria. The event witnessed over 3000 people in attendance from all over the country.