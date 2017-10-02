Kris Jenner, mother of the kadarshians, rumoured to be dating Nigerian billionaire

Is Kris Jenner dating a Nigerian billionaire?

Rumors are circulating the Internet that she has finally called it quits with Corey Gamble , 36, and has been seeing a new man, Christopher Cunningham, on the 'down-low'.

According to Radaronline, a webloid, has hooked the Nigerian billionaire who is the heir of his father's oil empire.

Interestingly, the 61-year-old Kardashian matriarch is also reportedly about to sell up in Calabasas and move to Manhattan Beach according to reports.

Her pregnant daughter, Kylie Jenner , has been relying heavily on her mom in recent times as she copes with her shock baby news .

Things seemed to have cooled between Jenner and Gamble with the pair not posting any images together on social media for over a year.

She admitted on the Ellen Degeneres Show that she was not looking to wed her much younger beau .

However, they were photographed together back in August enjoying a meal together at Nobu in West Hollywood while they also went to St.Tropez in France back in July.

It remains to be seen if there is any substance to these latest romance rumors surrounding the 'Momager'.

But another web platform, Gossip Cop, was emphatic is refuting the report.

According to the Cop, Kris Jenner is not dating a Nigerian billionaire, despite a bogus report that wrongly claims the reality star has dumped Corey Gamble for a new mega-bucks man. Gossip Cop can reveal the truth. We're told the story is “false.”

It reports, the ridiculous allegation comes from the often unreliable MediaTakeOut, which exclaims in a new headline posted on its site, “SHOCK REPORT: Kris Jenner Got Herself A NEW BAE… She's Allegedly Dating… An AFRICAN BILLIONAIRE!!! (The Kardashians FINALLY Got A BILLION Dollar Come Up).” In the accompanying article, the outlet quotes another questionable blog as saying, “Kris Jenner has been pretty quiet lately and we know why!” MTO goes on to claim that the star has been “getting cozy” with Nigerian billionaire Christopher Cunningham, a purported oil tycoon.

Other than that, the repeatedly discredited webloid doesn't have a single piece of information to back up its absurd headline, nor does it provide any further details about the African billionaire and Jenner's supposed split from Gamble. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Jenner, who assures us the report is “false.” The reality star isn't dating a Nigerian billionaire, contrary to MediaFakeOut's seemingly made-up tale. It's all lies.

Of course, this is just the latest in a string of wildly inaccurate stories that website has posted about the Kardashian matriarch. Remember, Gossip Cop corrected the outlet when it falsely alleged Jenner was planning to manage O.J. Simpson's career after he's released from prison . And shortly before that untrue tale, we debunked the outlet for wrongly claiming Jenner had full body surgery . Not surprisingly, neither report was true, and the same goes for the blog's most recent article. Once again, MediaFakeOut is living up to its nickname.