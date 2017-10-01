Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 1 October 2017 22:53 CET

Photo Reports: Her Excellency, Mrs Bolanle Ambode at Independence Church Service at Lagos House Chapel, Ikeja,

By Folashade Kadiri




Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode & his wife, Bolanle (r); and Commissioner III, Health Service Commission, Otunba Seun Oshikoya (L), during the Independence Anniversary church Service, at Lagos House Chapel, Ikeja, on Sunday, 1st October, 2017.


Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode & his wife, Bolanle (r); and Commissioner III, Health Service Commission, Otunba Seun Oshikoya (L), during the Independence Anniversary church Service, at Lagos House Chapel, Ikeja, on Sunday, 1st October, 2017.


Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode & his wife, Bolanle (L); and Commissioner III, Health Service Commission, Otunba Seun Oshikoya (r), during the Independence Anniversary church Service, at Lagos House Chapel, Ikeja, on Sunday, 1st October, 2017.



General News

kindnes is the language the deaf can hear and the blind can see.
By: Faith

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists