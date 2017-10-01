INDEPENDENCE DAY: Nigerians Lament Over Blackout

As Nigeria mark its 57 years of independence, Sunday 1st October 2017, the hope of Nigerians to celebrate the day with power supply was dashed.

Residents of Ughelli, the administrative headquarter, Ughelli north local government area, Delta State decried the power failure across the state.

A cross section of residents in Affiesere, first and second Amekpa, Upper Agbarho, Isoko Road, Uloho Avenue, Dumez Road, lower and Upper Affiesere roads, Otovwodo, market road, Okorodafe, Ivwrekpokpor and Ekredjebo said the situation was regrettable.

They said “today of all day that the country is marking her 57th years of creation, one expects that there will be power supply to celebrate. But as you can see, there is nowhere in Ughelli apart from areas connected to the high tension wire dedicated to industries that have the power”.

They called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to give power generation urgent attention as a country cannot be termed developed without power supply.

“In Ughelli, we have not had it good in terms of power generation. Now that the country is marking a new year, we hope that the president will move swiftly to give priority to power”.

They also took the avenue to tasked the Delta State government under Ifeanyi Okowa, to work in synergy with the president to ensure that power become stable in all parts of the state.