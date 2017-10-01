IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR HAILS GOV OKOROCHA, IMOLITES ON INDEPENDENCE

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere felicitates with the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the good people of Imo State on the auspicious occasion of Nigeria’s 57th Independence Day.

The Deputy Governor made the statement while fielding questions from few newsmen shortly after Independence Day address of the Governor Okorocha at Heroes Square, Owerri Imo State.

Prince Madumere commends Governor Okorocha for his undying belief and love for a united Nigeria, which he has demonstrated through his preachments for peaceful and United Nigeria. He insisted that only sacrifices and hard patriotic decisions can change the present sour tales of ethnicity, tribalism, nepotism and marginalization in the country.

Taking a cue from other patriotic leaders, Prince Madumere called on Imolites and Nigerians at large to have faith in the country and be prepared to tolerate one another at all times.

He also hailed the ruling party, All Progressives Congress for her dogged and strategic effort in taking the country out of recession. He called for persistence effort in leveraging on the present positive status of the country so as to ensure a sustainable economic growth and development. He also commended Governor Okorocha for his foresight and vision by repositioning the State through massive infrastructural development and huge investment in knowledge through free education policy.

Responding to questions on agitations from diverse ethnic groups in the country, Madumere called for understanding on the parts of the led. He however supported the need to nip in the bud agitations for dismemberment. He supported any effort to address the challenges of imbalances in the polity, which he described as the mother of all agitations. He therefore supported true federalism, describing it as a panacea to challenges of countries with multiple ethnic groups like Nigeria.

He hailed the leadership of All Progressives Congress for its proactive response towards achieving this calls through its on going national town hall meetings towards aggregating and harmonizing people's preferred system of government and governance.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media