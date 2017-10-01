Former UNIMAD student leader in Jail for criticizing Governor Masari

A former student union leader from university of Maiduguri Ibrahim Bature Dutsenma has been remanded in jail for criticizing Kastina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Ibrahim Bature was on 29th August arrested and charged before a Kastina Magistrate Court on for spreading falsehood against the state government and has since been remanded in prison.

Ibrahim Bature had posted a video on his social media platforms criticizing Governor Masari's plans to obtain a loan despite all the allocation received from the Federation account including the bailout of the paris club refund paid to the state in two trenches.

The Arewa youth Council (AYC) in a statement has given the Katsina state government 48hours to either free Ibrahim Bature or ask the judge to commence hearing of the suite.

The statement signed by it President -General Comrade Bello Roba said it's will shut down the state if the ultimatum is not comply with.

"Failure to do so, will risk the collapse of all activities in the State as we're ready to mobilize our armless battalion to katsina state within the time frame. We see the court oder to remind Bature in prison yard as nothing but callousness, abuse of fundamental human right and upturning of rule of law. It's a move to kill democracy in Nigeria which all lovers of justice and freedom must condemn, it therefore requires our collective Solidarity to speak the truth to the power that be," Roba said.

Also Comrade Mohammed Auwal Jibrin, a former NANS leader in a separate statement said effort to bring the matter again after the adjoining the case to another date for sitting was not successful as the magistrate keep adjoining for unknown reason.

Ibrahim Bature a former student union leader from university of Maiduguri presently hold masters of science with specialisation in animal physiology from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

He had launched his 2019 gubernatorial ambition under the Green Party of Nigeria GPN, after the not too young to run bill was passed.