Nigeria At 57: Time To Assimilate

The building of a nation

Is with lore and assets

The duo not in anyway

In lack in Nigeria

A nation that has grown

At 57, wisdom becomes a must

For the blessed, so many

That she can pride of

But who is ready to die

For this land, focusing towards

Greatness, envied by so many

Who wish in vain her crawl

Yet slow and steady is apt

For the yore reverberates

Failures of humans rushing to attain

Even as a tortoise must reach its destination

Who is he who can receive it

The tongue-lash, the wicked assaults

To stoop to conquer the harrows

The kegs planted to undo us

And the wicked ploys thickens

BH has weakened the northeast

Militancy, kidnapping are now ventures

Wicked distractions of insatiable humans

And Kanu danced a tune without recourse

Jarring Kanu's ebullience at Atlanta

When Nigeria once knitted without bound

We thrilled the world in every venture

This land is born to remain

One, moving from stage to stage

Like great nations, in lore and tolerance

Strived over hundred years to stabilize

But why are they afraid of us

Why must Africa remain stagnated

What is in this name of hope

Save Nigeria is the handwork of God

I salute my heroes who agreed

For our unity, for our beautiful tongues

To remain, so blessed, so ossified

For unity in diversity is strength

Just like yesterday, firm they stood

With one heart large and benevolent

So we, our own sons and daughters

Have a home built in peace and freedom

Take it from me, my compatriots

Azik, Awo, Bello, Balewa

Greater love to Murtala, Gowon

And ours, Obasanjo, the Lion Buhari

Now, old tales are time waste

When all aspire to showcase

The wisdom in each beautiful tongue

Only unique in this parcel

Fear no more, compatriots

I remember the pains in war

I remember the death in hunger

And I remember the fear in dust

Bygone these harrowing thoughts

So we can look at each other

Hold hands as patriots to assimilate

Now that the time is ripe

Smile for a knitted green home

That we make by ourselves

With open palms for fair dealings

As no nation is absolute without nations

Return, ye drifters, return

To the path of nationhood, patriotism

Let our own cause today and on

Be blessed one for our yet unborn

Muhammad Ajah is a poet, advocate of humanity, peace and good governance in Abuja. E-mail mobahawwah@yahoo.co.uk.