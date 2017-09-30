Car dealer in court Over Alleged N1.7 m Fraud In Osun

A 35-year-old cardealer, Bamigbade Adedotun was on Friday arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state for allegedly defrauding one Helen Salako to the tune of

N1.74m.

Adedotun was arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on false pretense, theft, conspiracy among others.

Prosecutor, Eliza Olusegun told the court that the accused in the Month of May and July 2017, at No, 3 Zone 4 Rinsayo Estate Osogbo, fraudulently obtained the sum of one million and seventy four thousand naira from one Helen Salako under the false pretence of supplying her one Toyota Corolla, which eventually turned out to be false.

He argued that the offenses committed by the accused are contrary to and punishable under Sections 419 (a)(b),390 (9), 516 of the Criminal Code Cap.34 Volume II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

But the accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him.

The defense Counsel, Mrs. Adeyinka Dada applied for the bail of his client in the most liberal terms, assuring the court that the accused would not jump bail if granted.

However, the Prosecutor, Eliza Olusegun, opposed the bail application on the grounds that the accused would jump the bail if granted.

Olusegun who urged the court to dismiss the bail application, maintaining that the accused he earlier jumped police administrative bail before he was later re-arrested for arraignment.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ashiru Ayeni granted Adedotun bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the like sum.