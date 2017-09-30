Undergraduate Butchers Mom, Dangles Intestines​ To Neighbours

Tragedy struck on Thursday morning in Benin, Edo State, when a 22-year-old man, Caleb Obasogie, reportedly murdered his mother, Josephine Igbineweka, over alleged failure to give him money.

The incident took place at 31A, Iyamu Street, off Textile Mill Road, when the final year Education student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), stabbed his mother with a broken Pepsi bottle.

Trouble was said to have started when Caleb, the last child of the 55-year-old deceased, a liquor seller, demanded for money from her.

But following her inability to give him the money he requested for, the suspect was said to have threatened his mother and locked her outside, following which she had to pass the night in a neighbour’s house.

It was further gathered that when the deceased returned home the following morning, Caleb was said to have locked himself and his mother in one of the rooms in their apartment, stabbed and ripped her stomach with a broken Pepsi bottle.

Eyewitness said the suspect later dangled her mother’s womb and intestines before neighbours who had rush in to rescue her.

When journalists visited the scene of the incident, the four-flat storey building was empty, as the residents were said to have deserted the place for fear of being arrested by the police.

But neighbours of the deceased, including a woman who claimed to have accommodated the deceased overnight when her son locked her out, described the tragedy as unfortunate and horrible.

Three women who identified themselves to journalists as children of the deceased at the Textile Mill Road Police Division, declined comments, saying they did not live with their mother.

The spokesman, Edo Police Command, DSP Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect has been arrested and detained at the Textile Mill Road Police Division.