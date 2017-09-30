We Will Complete All On Going Projects - Imo Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere has reiterated the resolve of the Owelle Rochas Okorocha administration to complete all on going projects in the State.

The Deputy Governor made the assertion yesterday while fielding questions from the newsmen at Imo Trade and Investment Centre,Owerri shortly after the launch of a Biography titled Rochas Revealed authored by Adediran.

Prince Madumere who revealed that Governor Okorocha is multi talented full of ingenuity and unpredictable insisted that Rescue Mission administration is working tirelessly on a daily basis so as to ensure that all projects are completed with a view to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

His words: "The question we should ask ourselves is are we better of than we were prior to 2011? The answer is yes. This is so because Imo has witnessed like never before massive infrastructural development first in the capital city of Owerri. Secondly, there is no local government area among the 27 local government areas of the State that cannot boast of one important and people oriented project or the other. I am also sure that the economic importance of free education policy of Rescue Mission administration cannot be over emphasized. I therefore call on the good people of Imo State to exercise patience as the government is on course towards realising its positive intents for the people."

He however submitted that volumes of books are not enough to catalogue the germaine qualities of the man, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

"I have worked closely with the man Rochas for over two decades. To some, he is controversial. To others, he is unpredictable. Whichever way we look at him, he is a rare gift to mankind. He is full of puzzle and that is why he is Rochas. Volumes of books cannot catalogue the germaine qualities and of Owelle Rochas Okorocha", he submitted.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media.