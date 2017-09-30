Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA): Ughelli South Rep Slammed Three Months Suspension

The member representing Ughelli South constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Mr Rueben Izeze, has been slammed a three-month suspension for alleged actions and character unbecoming of a legislator.

In a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Tim Owhefere, he observed that actions portrayed by the suspended member, are supposed not to be exhibited by honourable members, stressing that they are not in tandem with the character of legislators.

According to him, it was not in the character or practice of legislators to bring the hallowed chamber to disrepute.

Owhefere said the action of Izeze contravened the comportment of the personhood of lawmakers adding that the decision if the house was part of corrective measures to maintain the sanctity of the house.

The motion was seconded by the Chief Whip, Mrs Pat Ajudua and unanimously passed.

It would be recalled that Izeze, has been suspended sometimes last year over alleged questionable character.