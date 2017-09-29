Obasanjo opposes restructuring, says enough powers have been devolved to governors

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disagreed with Nigerians clamouring for restructuring and devolution of powers in the Nigerian political system.

For him, the state governors have enough powers already to do whatever they want.

Obasanjo, who spoke in an interview with African Arguments, said, “I don’t believe in true federalism. What is true federalism?”

“Why are they not accountable? What powers do they not have?”, he interjects. “They have power,” he insists, poking his finger, claiming that in all but a few sectors, states can do whatever they want.

“In fact, state governors are more powerful than the president. That’s the truth,” he says. “If anybody tells you they want devolution or true federalism, he doesn’t know what he is talking about.”

He laid the blame for secessionist agitations and youth restiveness on massive youth unemployment. He therefore believes that the solution to such cals for slpitting of the country lies in “youth empowerment, skill acquisition and youth employment – education must be able to do that.”

“If you do that, the ticking bomb of possible youth explosion out of restiveness and anger will subside.”

Obasanjo attributes young people’s frustrations to many of Nigeria’s problems today, including the ongoing agitation in the south-east. Over the past couple years, the region has witnessed widespread protests, violence and military intervention as calls for some states to secede as the independent nation of Biafra have grown in volume.

The former president maintains that secession is not the solution, and says that the government’s military interventions – through which hundreds have reportedly been killed – have “made things worse”. But he accepts that young activists have real grievances.

“All youth in Nigeria have legitimate reasons to feel frustrated and angry,” he offers. “The protesters don’t even know what the struggle is all about, but if it gives them false hope, why not hang onto it?”

What would be his solution to the escalating crisis over calls for secession?

“Let the elders handle it or ignore it until it loses momentum,” he counsels. “There are elders in any community who are still respected.”

On the performance of the incumbent Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, the octogenarian aimed a subtle dig at former military compatriots.

He not comfortable with the slow pace at which the Buhari administration is taking to fulfill its promises to Nigerians.

Obasanjo said that President Buhari has not done enough for Nigerians especially in the area of employment generation for teeming youth.

“All youth in Nigeria have legitimate reasons to feel frustrated and angry. Buhari has made some announcements. He has tried to keep on going in the area of agribusiness, but not enough. It is not yet enough to prepare the ground for uninhibited growth of the economy, which we need,” Mr. Obasanjo said.

He said the president can do more to empower the youth and advised that if youth empowerment, skill acquisition, youth employment, and education are provided, “the ticking bomb of possible youth explosion out of restiveness and anger will subside.”

Mr. Obasanjo also criticised those agitating for the sovereign state of Biafra, saying “they do not know why they are doing so.”