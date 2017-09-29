Nigerian Breweries Plc donates clinic, medical equipment and 100kva generator as CSR to Nigeria immigration service

Nigerian Breweries Plc has commissioned and donated a newly constructed, fully equipped clinic and 100KVA generator to the Nigerian Immigration Service in Ikoyi, Lagos State. According to the company, the donation was done in line with its philosophy of Winning with Nigeria and to confirm it identifies with the vision and mission of key stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

Kufre Ekanem, Nigerian Breweries’ Corporate Affairs Adviser who represented the company’s Managing Director, Johan Doyer, said during the commissioning, that the donation of the facilities was a gesture that would contribute to the overall welfare of the men and officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service as they work to strengthen the security and prosperity of Nigeria through proactive, effective and efficient migration management. “As we commission this newly constructed and furnished clinic and a 100KVA generator, we reiterate our support for your vision to be a modern, effective and efficient Immigration Service, manned by well trained and motivated workforce,” he said.

Mr. Ekanem revealed that Nigerian Breweries has witnessed cooperation from the Nigeria Immigration Service through its operations that require a huge traffic of personnel into and outside of Nigeria. He expressed his appreciation to the Immigration Service for the support the company continues to receive. “As an operating company of Heineken, our operations in Nigeria require a huge traffic of personnel both within and outside the country. The cooperation we get from the Nigeria Immigration Service as Nigeria’s gate keepers is a critical part of our overall success on an annual basis. We want to say thank you for the support we receive and continue to receive from you,” Ekanem stated.

Mr. Mohammed Babandede, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service who was represented by Ishaku Hamad, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Zone A, Lagos State, commended the brewery giant for the medical facility and assured the company of its continued support in the future. “On behalf of the Nigeria Immigration Service, I want to thank Nigerian Breweries for this great asset donated to the Immigration Service. This facility would add value to the Immigration Service by catering for the health issues of its personnel.” He further called on all corporate organizations to take similar strides in corporate social responsibility akin to Nigerian Breweries.

L-R: Kufre Ekanem, Corporate Affairs Adviser, Nigerian Breweries Plc presenting the keys to a newly built clinic to Ishaku Y. Hamad, Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Zone A, Lagos State, during the commissioning of the facility and a 100KVA generator donated by Nigerian Breweries Plc to the Nigeria Immigration Service in Lagos on Wednesday.