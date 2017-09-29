Sabon-Gari Market in Kano: FG to Provide Solar Power to

Federal Government is set to provide solar power to Sabon-Gari Market in Kano, Damilola Ogunbiyi, the Managing Director, Federal Rural Electrification Agency (FREA), says. Ms. Ogunbiyi made this known when he paid courtesy visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State at the Government House, Kano on Wednesday.

The managing director said the agency would provide regular and reliable power to the market to curb incessant fire outbreaks, mostly caused by generators in the market. She explained that in a week time, a team from the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) would visit the market for technical study to determine the market’s power requirements. According to her, the project will be completed ‎in December if everything goes as planned.

She said that her visit to the governor was to show Federal Government commitment to renewable power supply to Sabongari and other markets in the country. The managing director said that the management of REA was fully committed to achieving the mandate of the agency by providing power to the most vulnerable in the society.

Earlier, Gov. Ganduje, who commended Federal Government for the gesture, described Sabongari market as the biggest in the North.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for coming to the aid of Kano State in providing power to the market through solar energy, saying the state government would partner with the agency to achieve the goal.

