Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, (TRCN), Hold Maiden Zonal Meetings with Critical Stakeholders, tasks teachers on registration, training

Worried over the falling standards and prestige of the teaching profession in the country, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, (TRCN), has Thursday held a critical stakeholders meeting in Enugu to discuss ways of optimizing the registration and training of teachers in the South East.

Registrar and Chief Executive of the Council, Prof. Josiah O. Ajiboye who led the delegation in the meeting was concerned over the increasing decline of quality in teachers and the rot in the education standard across the country. He pointed out his concerns and reinstated his commitment to reawakening the prestige in the sector.

"We have brought stakeholders and Chairmen of the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), and those of the Post Primary Education Board, (PPEB), as well as a coalition of education actors at the tertiary level because we are interested in making teaching one of the best professions in the country. We had an interaction on the layout of the TRCN, taking into consideration areas where we are making progress and areas we are facing challenges and how we could join hands to move the teaching profesdion forward in the country."

"Looking at the rot in the system, we are determined to raise the standard again through a mandatory one year internship programme for teachers, which is in prigress. If lawyers could finish their programme after so many years and yet go through the law school, there is nothing stopping those who have finished at various colleges and faculties of education in the country from engaging in a one year internship programme for them to be registered as a full-fledged teacher because the idea is to grill the teachers very well. We want to produce 21st century teachers that would deliver. One year internship training programme in the area of pedagogy is pertinent to enable them cope wuth the challenges of teaching and that is why we are trying to propose a one year internship programme to ingrain the principles and practice of education in would-be teachers," he said.

The Registrar stressed that though there is a teaching practice programme already in place, it would be crucial to ensure that there is an extra programme to be highly monitored for efficiency and to instill teachers pride in them as it was in the early years, adding that the initiative was yet in progress and would be in full force after it has been approved by the minister of education.

"We have the professional examination, which the first one is coming up on October 14. and is going to be twice in a year. It is going to be a computer-based test and the teachers have been classified based on various categories. We have the Category A, which is for Ph.D holders, Category B for NCE holders, Category C for first degree hokders and so on. The aim of the test is not to sack any teacher , but for them to register with the Council. If you pass the examination, then you can be registeted as a teacher," he added.

The Enugu State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Uche Eze, admonished the council to continue doing their good work of saving the dying state of education in the country, stressing that there was the need for all teachers to identify with the council.

"I am a registered teacher. As a teacher, I believe so much in the profession and I believe that the only way we can take education to where the nation wants it to be is by being professional in all our action, and by being professional is by upholding the tenets of the profession. Thank God for the TRCN who regulare the profession so it ceases from being an all-comers affair. It is necessary that teachers register abd it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that teachers are mobilized to register."

The Commissioner lamented at the level of non-commitment of teachers in the profesion and admonished them to emulate doctors and lawyers and their modus operandi.

He urged teachers to be proud of their profession, adding that they should continue giving their best and not just go into the profession for its rewards.

"Teachers registration and regulation is not just about getting teachers to register. It is about getting involved in the process of teacher training so that by thevtime they are being inducted, we are sure that that they possessed the basic attributes of a teacher. Those in the medical profession start their professional exams from their year two incthe university and they write the first, second, third and fourth professional exams at different levels and these exams are being regulated by the professional body. This is to ensure that the graduates are well trained.

He charged the council to have a long term plan in order to revive education in the country to international standard, reinstating the commutment of the Enugu State government's support for the agenda if the council.

Chief Nzemeka Olisah, Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Anambra State also tasked the council not to relent on its effort, saying that implentation of policies were the main killers of plans in the country.