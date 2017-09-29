Change the world for God- Redeemer's university Pro-chancellor urges Graduates

The Pro-chancellor of Redeemer's university, Pastor Tokunbo Adesanya Esq, has urged the graduating students of the institution to be diligent and change the world for God.

Adesanya made the charge at the University's Convocation ceremony held in multipurpose hall of the institution in Ede, Osun State.

Adesanya who is also the Chairman of the institution's governing Council, implored the students to pursue the knowledge and skills they have acquired while in school in the outside world.

His words, "You are a product of prophecy and that informed your enrolling in Redeemer's University to pursue the knowledge and skills that you have now acquired; the foundation of your readiness. I encourage you to find your place and be diligent to change the world for God."

In his speech, the Vice chancellor, Prof. Debo Adeyewa commended the parents of the students for investing in the institution, describing that as the right choice.

"I wish to congratulate the parents of our graduates for your perseverance and sacrifices, you have made the right choice by investing in their future through the Redeemer's University. These wards will be a pride to you, the nation and the generation."

Adeyewa also charged the students to fight the ills of the country and make it a better world.

"As divine champions, your must fight the ills of this nation; corruption, laziness, nepotism, short sightedness etc. You gave been destined to win the battle of life. None of you is a failure, therefore do not act like one. While others run, choose to fly. You have been primed, prepared to fly, you were made to fly." the Vice chancellor stressed.

Speaking on the developments of the University within a short period of time, Prof. Adeyewa said that the University has sustained and continue to improve on its academic excellence.

"Redeemer's University's service delivery in terms of academic has been greatly enhanced, our academic quality assurance remains the best in the country.

"Our capacity building in ICT is second to none as staff members were trained on high-skill information technology by the Digital Bridge Institute in the past few months.

"As a top-rated research university, we set pace. Few years ago, the University was thrown into limelight for emerging as the best rated University in research-related qualification among its peers".

Urging the graduands on the need for them to be good ambassadors of the institution, Prof Adeyewa charged them to be courageous to face the Goliath of life and be passionate about God and his people.

A total number of 465 students graduated from the institution, 22 of whom made First Class honours, 145 made Second Class Upper Division, 203 made Second Class Lower Division and 95 others fell into the pass category.

Meanwhile, the overall best student, who graduated from the Department of Natural Science/Biological Science, Miss Ifeoluwa Opeyemi Bejide urged other graduands to always put God first in whatever they do, just as she charged them to always remember their parents who had laboured for them.

Bejide appreciated God for giving her strength, knowledge and wisdom to accomplish her dream. She also thanked Pastor E. A Adeboye and wife Pastor Mrs Adeboye for their moral, spiritual and financial support.