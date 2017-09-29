Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 29 September 2017 09:58 CET

Strike: FG retires NAFDAC Director-General

By The Nigerian Voice
Patience Danjuma
Patience Danjuma

The Federal Government has approved the retirement of the acting Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Yetunde Oni.

The directive for Mrs. Oni’s ‘immediate retirement’ was issued by Permanent Secretary in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, R.P. Ugo.

The directive, dated September 28 was in response to a letter written to the SGF by Mrs. Oni over the worker’s unrest in the regulatory agency.

NAFDAC workers commenced an indefinite strike last week demanding among others the immediate removal of Mrs. Oni, whom they said was already due for retirement.


General News

THE BEST DELICACY IN ONE'S KITCHEN, IS A POISON IN ANOTHER MAN'S KITCHEN
By: akoaso, hh .german

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists