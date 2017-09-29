Strike: FG retires NAFDAC Director-General

The Federal Government has approved the retirement of the acting Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Yetunde Oni.

The directive for Mrs. Oni’s ‘immediate retirement’ was issued by Permanent Secretary in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, R.P. Ugo.

The directive, dated September 28 was in response to a letter written to the SGF by Mrs. Oni over the worker’s unrest in the regulatory agency.

NAFDAC workers commenced an indefinite strike last week demanding among others the immediate removal of Mrs. Oni, whom they said was already due for retirement.