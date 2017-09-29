RAVE FM Head of Station, Olanipekun charges youth on reading habit

The Head of Station, RAVE FM, Osogbo, Mr Femi Olanipekun has charged youths to imbibe reading habit so as to broaden their knowledge.

Speaking at a one-day literacy stakeholders' meeting organised by Refuge of Life Foundation tagged "Reading; The Eroding Culture" held at Oke-Fia in Osogbo, Osun State.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders from various sectors including education and the media. Students drawn from various schools in the state and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were also at the meeting.

Olanipekun lamented that many youths have abandoned the books and that their refusal to read is a dangerous trend and delicate signal for the future.

He said the reading culture of the youths of nowadays was very poor and urged the youths to strive to get useful books and read very well to broaden their knowledge and position themselves in the right space as leaders of tomorrow.

The convener of the meeting and Project Director of Refuge of Life Foundation, Mr Bolarinwa Olabode said the meeting was organised to appraise the reading culture in the state and motivate people to read more.

Bolarinwa said "In 2016, Refuge of Life Foundation embarked on a project tagged #Donate1000Books to Osun State Library and it was executed successfully. Our vision is to encourage people to read most especially the youth and we are giving them the orientation that readers are leaders and leadership starts with them from today."

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osun State and Correspondent of Daily Trust newspaper in Osun State, Prince Hameed Oyegbade said the meeting came at the appropriate time and commended the convener of the meeting.

A member of Osun State House of Assembly representing I've North State Constituency, Honourable Tunde Olatunji said people should read meaningful things that would add value to their life and benefit them and the society.

Olatunji said "The same way you learn how to be polite and and do things right, you must learn how to read very well. Reading is beyond passing examinations. We must read books that would make your life better. We must ensure that our kids cultivate reading habit from tender age. Read very well, you might not be able to change the whole world now but u could make a different in your own small corner."

A veteran broadcast journalist in the state, Mr Foluso Adedigba urged the state government to motivate the teachers in the state and make them happy to enable them perform their duties with joy and impact on the lives of the students.

Olanipekun (in white) sitting with a corps member and some students during the meeting.

The convener of the meeting and Project Director of Refuge of Life Foundation, Mr Bolarinwa Olabode speaking during the meeting.

A member of Osun State House of Assembly representing Ife North State Constituency, Hon 'Tunde Olatunji and a broadcast administrator sitting as panelists at the meeting.