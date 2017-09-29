Nigeria to Hold Presidential, National Assembly Election on Feb. 16, 2019

Nigeria’s next presidential and National Assembly’s elections will be held on Feb. 16, 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission said on its official Twitter account on Thursday.

The date will mark the end of ailing President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term. He has not said if he will run again.

“A lot of politicians are already looking ahead to 2019 and how best to position themselves,” said Antony Goldman, head of London-based PM Consulting, which provides advisory services in Nigeria. “The current speculation, actively fuelled by political interests, is only accelerating the process.”

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Itse Sagay, this week described the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as a failure.

Sagay, who made the declaration also maintained that the leadership style of the party is “lily-livered” and weak.

As for the leadership of the APC, I think they are the most unprincipled group of people. They are lily-livered, weak, and cannot run any organisation. The whole party is collapsing under them.

“They cannot control anybody. In fact, they’re now encouraging and accepting ‘rogue elephants’, pampering people who are destroying the party, saying ‘let’s not annoy them too much’, but they’re destroying the APC house. So, I think the APC leadership is weak, is too compromising and is certainly a failure as far as I’m concerned.”