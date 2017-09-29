Olubadan Palace Shooting: We Will Hold Oyo Government Responsible Should Anything Happen To Olubadan-Ibadan Maja Maja Group

The Ibadan Maja Maja Group (IMMG) is using this medium to condemn the unwarranted shooting that took place at the Popoyemoja palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

We’re not only condemning this barbaric attack on Olubadan but also stating here that we will hold the government of Oyo state responsible should any unpleasant thing happen to Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

It would be recalled that in our previous press releases; we called on President Muhammadu Buhari to hold the government of Oyo state responsible for any breakdown of law and order following Governor’s elevation of chiefs to the position of Oba. The reason is that the Governor out of sentiment deliberately destroyed long years of Ibadan culture and tradition by elevating the chiefs to position of Obas.

Since 1850, Ibadan had established an unusual succession principle, which is quite different compared with other traditional Yoruba rulers because it alternates between two lines. Any potential candidate for Olubadan stool goes through stages of chieftaincy promotion, thus meaning that just about any male born title-holder of the metropolitan center is a potential king. That is why ascension to position of Olubadan is devoid of any rancour or crisis.

And for our dear governor to have not only reviewed the system but also conferred Obaship to chiefs and accelerated crowning ceremony despite two pending court cases smacked insincerity and also showed that the Governor has no regards for the judiciary.

The entire members of Ibadan Maja Maja Group, (IMMG), both home and abroad believe that there is no real Ibadan indigene who would dare tamper with a tradition that has been in existence for 167 years.

With this action coming from our Governor; it is very important for us as real Ibadan indigenes to launch an investigation into the indigeneship of Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Those supporting the review should know that the action of the Governor is political rather than genuine intention to modernise Ibadan traditional system.

It is also very sad that since the shooting at Olubadan palace; our dear Governor has turned it into political issue, accusing those who refused to support his degradation of Ibadan culture and tradition.

Rather than working assiduously to fish out those responsible for this unholy act; Governor Abiola Ajimobi has continued to accuse Olubadan of being used by politicians. This is rather very unfortunate. We wonder where is politics in standing against the tyranny of our dear Governor?

Ibadan Maja Maja Group, (IMMG), both home and abroad use this medium to condemn the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, chiefs and traditionalists who have not condemned the shooting at Olubadan’s palace and those who supported the mockery of 167 years of Ibadan tradition. Ibadan ancestors will no doubt judge them accordingly.

We however commend Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Senator Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja and other chiefs, youths, as well as other Ibadan indigenes that have condemned the recent elevation of chiefs to Obas and unwarranted shooting at Olubadan’s palace.

Lastly, we are appealing to Oyo state Commissioner of Police to fish out the perpetrators of this barbaric shooting at Olubadan’s palace.

Long Live Olubadan, Long Live Ibadan!

Signed:

Aderemi Adebisi