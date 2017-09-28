Fraudster Bags 2 Years Jail Term for N.1m Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction of one Ojotomobor Ovuakponye before Justice Mohammed Yahaya of the Kano State High Court sitting in Gezawa.

The convict fraudulently obtained the sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira ) from the account of one Jummai Ruqayya Mohammed through the bank account of his girlfriend. Acting on the guise that he is a staff of Guaranty Trust Bank, he sent fraudulent SMS to the complainant, informing her that her account had a problem and that she should contact her bank. She ended up contacting the convict.

After his arrest in 2017, further investigation revealed that the convict was coordinator of a crime syndicate in four countries- Ghana, Malaysia, Australia and United Kingdom. The accused person specializes in hacking the account of potential victims, harvesting and transferring their financial information to accomplices in the aforementioned countries.

Upon his arraignment he pleaded not guilty, but when the case came up on September 27, 2017 the convict dramatically changed his plea to an amended one count charge of cheating contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under section 322 of the same law.

In view of his new plea, prosecuting counsel Musa Isah asked the court to convict him.

Consequently, Justice Yahaya convicted Ojotomobor and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with option of N200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira).

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

28 September, 2017