EFCC: Magu says corrupt politicians behind attempt to frustrate efforts

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu , has said some corrupt politicians in Nigeria are making all moves to frustrate the ant-graft agency's efforts.

According to the The Punch report, Magu told the Inter- Governmental Action against Money Laundering in West Africa that Nigerian politicians are hell-bent on destroying the achievements of the EFCC.

Magu also said one of the ways the corrupt politicians planned to achieve this was through the creation of a new Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit which had party been accomplished through a bill that had been passed by the Senate.

"Politicians are behind the NFIU crisis, because they want to destroy the achievements recorded by the EFCC.

“There is a complete misunderstanding about the workings of the NFIU, and it is surprising that the new bill by the legislators pushing for removal of the NFIU from the EFCC was passed in seven days,” he said.

Continuing, The EFCC boss said, “I have confidence in the management of the NFIU and the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering and the relationship is very cordial and professional,”

He also said the suspension of the NFIU from the Egmont Group was based on misinformation by those who are hell- bent on handicapping the EFCC, describing it as a case of corruption fighting back.