President Muhammadu Buhari receives Crescent Varsity VC ahead of 9th convocation

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Vice Chancellor of Crescent University Abeokuta, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila in Aso Villa, Abuja ahead of the institution's ninth convocation scheduled for Saturday October 14,2017 in Abeokuta.

The university which prides itself as citadel of academic and moral excellence was founded in 2005 by the formal Judge of the International Court of Justice,Judge Bola Ajibola will be graduating 469.

A release by the public relations officer of the university,Idris Katib, stated that the occasion would also be used to confer LLB degree honours on the maiden set of the institution's Bola Ajibola College of Law graduates who will be proceeding to the Nigeria Law School later in the year.

The release added that the convocation would witness the award of first degrees,master's degree,diplomas,prizes and conferment of honorary degrees on eminent personalities namely Mohammed Ali, the Chief Executive Officer,Islam Channel,United Kingdom and Alhaji Mahmood Halilu Ahmed,Chairman,Bedmod Farms Nigeria Limited.

The convocation lecture scheduled for Friday 13th October 2017 and titled "Moral Conduct in Professional Life" will be delivered by Mallam Yusuf Ali,a Senior Advocate of Nigeria while the Chancellor, the Alaafin of 9th, His Imperial Majesty Obama Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi will chair the convocation.