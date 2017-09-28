2019: More PDP Faithful Defects To APC In Delta

No fewer than 5, 000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend have decamped to join force with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to wrestle power from PDP in the 2019 general elections in Delta State.

The defected members, predominantly from Ughelli North local government area of the state moved is in anticipation of the 2019 general election.

It was gathered that the defectors were led by Olorogun Ovoke Oshasha, an influential politician in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony organized for them, Oshasha said: “We are tired of PDP in Delta state; we are tired of being governed by people who cannot pay workers’ salaries, who cannot provide good health care, who cannot provide adequate security for lives and property and cannot complete meaningful projects that can change the economic activities of Ughelli North”.

He continued: “Ughelli is a town that connects many other towns together, yet we cannot boast of durable roads. All projects that were started in Ughelli were abandoned by the current administration”.

“If you go out there right now, you will see Deltans struggling to survive despite the huge allocations that come to Delta state.”

He urged Deltans to embrace people who are passionate about changing society for good, rather than supporting those who care less about their well-being.

The chairman of APC in Delta Central Senatorial District, Adelabu Bodjor, and the chairman of the party in Ughelli North, Olorogun Felix Ekure, in their separate remarks, welcomed the new members to the party.

They assured them that the APC in Detlta state was a party where every member had equal rights. They boasted that the APC was out to dislodge PDP in the next council election and the 2019 general election.

The event is coming barely two week after Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the former Deputy National chairman of the PDP left the party along with his loyalists and a week after the Young Democratic Party (YDP), led by Barr Festus Ofume made an harvest of 150 PDP stalwarts from Okowa local government of Ika North East.

At Agbor, the defectors threw their party cards into the waste bin at Ojougboh's home in Agbor, Ika South local government area of Delta state.

The ceremony was witnessed by the minister of petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and leaders of the APC in the South-South zone.