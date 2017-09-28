Osun Executive Council lauds doctors on resumption 

The Executive Council of Osun State has commended doctors in the State for calling off their 7 days warning strike.

The doctors had earlier this week, called off their strike and resumed work.

In a release issued at the end of the council's meeting and signed by Media Adviser to the Osun Governor, Mr Sola Fasure, the council lauded the doctors for their sense of sacrifice and urged them to dedicate themselves to the promotion of health service.

"Council commends members of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and other unions working in government hospitals for returning to work and the smooth healthcare delivery in the state. Council commends their sense of sacrifice and urges them to rededicate themselves to public service and the promotion of the health of all the people."

The council also approved the selection of Prince Agunsoye as the new Elegboro of Ijebu Jesa community.

"Council ratifies the selection of Prince Agunsoye from Agunsoye Ruling House as the Elegboro of Ijebu Jesa, in Oriade Local Government Area. The stool of Elegboro became vacant following the departure of the last Elegboro, Oba Felix Taiwo Aribisala Ajigiteri II on March 9, 2017.

"Prince Agunsoye was selected among the five princes that contested to be Elegboro and received the unanimous votes of the kingmaker. Council congratulates him and wishes him a peaceful, prosperous and successful reign." the release reads.

While the council considered the commercial purposes the Osogbo Sports Stadium could be put into and set up a five man committee to look into that, the council also condemned the vandalism of street light cables and urged the general public to watch out and prevent further vandals.

"Council received report that street light cables are being vandalised, plunging roads in parts of the state into darkness at night and undermining the constant efforts of the government at illuminating the streets.

"Council strongly condemns this act of sabotage. Council therefore urges law enforcement agencies, neighbourhood watch associations, traditional rulers and residents to be vigilant and watch out for the activities of vandals, protect pubic infrastructure and prevent further acts of vandalism of street lights."