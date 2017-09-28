Delta Government Approves Additional Secondary School

In line with the SMART Agenda's relevant health and education policies, the Mr Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration has ensured that children of school age gets unhindered assess to quality education.

During Deliberations Tuesday at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, an additional secondary school was approved for establishment in the state.

Speaking after the Council meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, disclosed that the name of the school is Ovwodokpokpor Secondary School, Ovwodokpokpor-Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Ukah further disclosed that the Council also approved the financing of the proposed new Central Secretariat Complex to ensure that state workers get conducive working environment.

The complex is expected to accommodate all government offices presently being housed in rented apartments in the state capital.

It would be recalled that the SEC recently approved the establishment of 24 schools made up of 16 Secondary and 8 Primary Schools, raising the total number of newly approved schools to 25.