BBC Africa Debate in South Africa asks: Can you trademark culture?

September's BBC Africa Debate comes from Cape Town, a hub of design and fashion. A local audience and expert panel will be discussing the question: when does cultural borrowing turn into cultural appropriation?

They will look at the use of traditional African designs, crafts and symbols by western high-end brands and artists.

Accusations of appropriation range from the Damian Hurst sculptures at the Venice Biennale - which he says are stylistically similar to celebrated works from Nigeria's Kingdom of Ife but critics say are carbon copies. To Lesotho blanket makers whose designs now adorn a Louis Vuitton shirt.

Is it wrong? Can it be argued that art and design is all about drawing inspiration from other cultures? And is the world richer from the sharing of cultural creations?

Presenters, Pooneh Ghoddoosi and Mayeni Jones will be joined by a local audience and expert guests including, Professor Caroline Ncube - intellectual property lawyer, Thania Petersen - visual artist, Eunice Geustyn - head of the Ruth Prowse School of Art in Cape Town and Adam Haupt - Associate Professor of Media Studies at the University of Cape Town Film and Media studies Centre. The recording will take place on Weds, 27th Sep.

The programme will be available to hear on Friday 29th Sep at 1900 GMT on the BBC World Service, here: BBC Africa Debate . Listeners from across the continent can join the discussion by using the hashtag #BBCAfricaDebate on social media.