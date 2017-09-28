Be In Tune With New Trends, Ukah tells Engineers

The need for Civil Engineers to always be in tune with new developments as it affects their profession and totally avoid delivering substandard roads was among burning issue harped on by resources persons during a retreat for engineers in the Delta State Ministry of Works.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, gave the charge during a one-day retreat in Warri recently.

Mr. Ukah said the performance of the Engineers was key to the success of the Okowa administration especially in propagating the smart agenda through the construction of quality roads that would stand the test of time.

The Information Commissioner called on the engineers to be proud of the achievements of the Okowa administration, saying they do not need to belong to a particular political party to do the right thing.

Mr. Ukah proposed for an award to be given to the best performing engineer, stressing that it would go a long way to spur their colleagues to be committed and put in their best.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, emphasized that the era of compromise on road construction has passed just as he pointed out that the success of the Okowa administration depends on the performance of the engineers.

Chief Augoye said, as from October any Superintending Engineer involved in delivering shoddy jobs would be held accountable, adding that it is shameful that roads just constructed failed months after being commissioned.

He assured the Engineers of the Governor's backing as well as his support when under pressure from a contractor to compromise standard.

Some of the participants who spoke during an interactive session with the Works Commissioner commended the State Government and Chief Augoye for initiating the programme saying it was both an eye opener and a reminder.

They however said the essence of the retreat would be defeated if government shrinks back from protecting them when under pressure from contractors to compromise standard.