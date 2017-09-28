Delta CP Seeks Public Participation At Lecture On Security

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, has enjoined the general public, especially members of the Security Advisory Council, Eminent Persons Forum, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and other stakeholders from state, to attend a one-day public lecture on security.

In a release made available to newsmen Wednesday in Asaba by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka said the lecture with the theme: “Insecurity: Socio-Economic Impacts and Conflict – Resolution Perspectives”, is billed for Tuesday, 3rd October, 2017 by 11: 00am at Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

According to the Zanna, “The meeting, which no doubt will be enriching and impactful, is tailored towards finding suitable and enduring ways of tackling numerous security challenges in the Niger Delta and the country as a whole”.

Meanwhile, the CP has commended the state government for the appointment of Mike Ogbodu, a former Commissioner of Police as Chairman of Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC).

The police boss stated that he has no doubt that the retired Police CP, “a thorough-bred and seasoned statesman will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his new roles and be of immense value to the electoral process in the state and country at large”.

In another development, the CP has stated that in line with the IGP’s directives, road-blocks do not exist in the state.

While stating that what exists in the state is visibility policing and brisk stop and search points with patrol vehicles, the CP enjoins the public to report all excesses of policemen to the CP or other members of the Command’s management team and the X-squad with the following numbers:

CP Command 07085854042

DCP DCID 08033078871

DCP DFA 08033026799

DCP OPS 08034557136

ACP OPS 08184087787

ACP DFA 08080320427

Area Commander, Asaba 08035922966

Area Comander, Warri 08035953178

Area Commander, Ughelli 08033524451

O/C X-Squad 08036808655

PPRO 08033429839