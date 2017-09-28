Court remands Men For Raping 21-Year Old Girl In Osun

An Osun State Magistrate Court siting in Osogbo, on Wednesday ordered that two men, Ademola Adeleye aged 44 and Muhammad Adam aged 22 be remanded at Ilesa Prison for allegedly raping a 21-year old girl (name withheld).

Prosecutor Taiwo Adegoke told the court that the accused persons on the 30th of July, at about 8:pm, at Balogunagoro area, Osogbo had a canal knowledge of the 21-year-old girl.

He said that the accused persons also dispossessed the rape victim of her Samsung Galaxy valued N45,000 on the same date and at the same time and place.

Inspector Adegoke explained that the offences committed by the accused were punishable under Sections 358, 249(d), 390(a), 360, 516, 126 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume II Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

Adegoke further told the court that the victim is currently receiving treatment at one spiritual home as her life is at stake.

But the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offences leveled against them.

Though the Defense Counsel, Barrister Dauda Oyewale applied for the bail of his clients in the most liberal terms, his bail application was strongly objected to by the Police Prosecutor, who described the critical condition of the victim.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba, ordered the remand of the accused persons at Ilesha Prison and adjourned the case till November 1st, 2017.