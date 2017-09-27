Suicide attack inside Maiduguri Mosque leaves 5 dead

Afemale suicide bomber killed five people on Tuesday when she blew herself up in a mosque in Maiduguri.

The bomber stormed the mosque in the town of Dikwa, 90km from Maiduguri, at around 5:00am and detonated her explosives.

“A female bomber attacked the mosque during morning prayers, killing five worshippers,” said Ibrahim Liman, leader of a local militia fighting alongside the Nigerian army against the militants.

Three other worshippers were injured in the attack, he said, calling it “the handiwork of Boko Haram who have become notorious for such attacks”.

Another militiaman Umar Ari confirmed Liman’s account to the AFP.

In February 2016, at least 58 people were killed and 78 injured when two female bombers struck at a camp in Dikwa housing people displaced by the Boko Haram violence.