“Pharaoh Of Delta State Pay Our Harmonization”, Retirees Brandish Okowa

Hordes of retirees in the Delta State have taken to the streets of Asaba, protesting the non-payment of alleged N40 Billion Contributory Pension Fund by the Mr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa-led government.

The angry retirees made up of men and widows, some dressed in black as a sign of mourning went the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) and Government House where the entrant gates were barricaded, preventing workers and visitors from gaining access.

The protest which started at about 10: 00am Wednesday from Labour House where they converged, ended at government house where they insisted that Okowa must address them and not government officials.

The Chief of Staff to government house, Tam Brisibe, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mr Peter Mrakpor and the Head of Service (HoS), Mr Reginald Bayoko, who were sent by the governor were rejected by the protesters who were hell bent in seeing the governor.

The senior citizens under the platform of “Association of Contributory Retirees Delta State chapter”, blamed the state government for its alleged nonchalant disposition to their plight over the years.

They carried placards with inscriptions: “Pay us our harmonization. Enough of false promises”, “Pharaoh of Delta State pay our harmonization”, “No harmonization, no second term”, “Governor Okowa for God’s sake pay retirees, we have worked for the state”, Governor Okowa please pay us our pension as retirees can no longer tolerate unabated premature deaths of our colleagues”, “the blood of the dead contributory retirees are crying to God for vengeance”, “Okowa you are a small rate”, “where is our bailout fund? “Okowa pay us our money”, “what was it used for? Many of our members have died”, “we are tired of stories”, “implement the harmonization or quit Government House”.

Others includes “pay retirees their money 2010- 2011”, “Okowa what is the crime of retirees after serving Delta state for 35 years?, “the wrath of God is upon you for punishing retirees”, “Delta state governor why are you killing retirees? “Okowa is heartless and wicked” and “stop apartheid policy in payment of retirees”.

The protesters who were miffed as the governor “deliberately” refused to come out from his “hiding”, rained curses on him (governor) alleging he has been behind their predicament, particularly the alleged humiliations meted out on them by the state government officials during their attempt to seek audience with the Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

They alleged that they had few months ago made attempt to see the governor in audience over the unpaid pension of over five years, but their efforts were allegedly met with brick walls when they were molested by some of the governor’s aides including security agents who prevented them entry at the main gate.

Speaking during the protest, the state chairman of the association, Comrade Ajueitsi Ovwiroro said the former Uduaghan said in 2014 the government had contributed over N18 billion to the contributory pension scheme with workers contributory N13.7 billion, saying that the retirees were not still paid till date.

Comrade Ovwiroro said the contributory pension scheme was a monumental failure in Delta state as it has persistently flaunted the rules of the scheme.

According to him, Okowa has refuse to pay the mandatory 5% of the monthly wage bill of its employees into the retirement benefit bound redemption fund account with central bank of Nigeria to date as stipulated by the pension, law 2008, thereby causing untold hardship to the generality of the contributory retirees.

On the way forward he said was “the issuance of irrevocable standing payment order (IPO) by Okowa to accountant general of the federal for dedication of 500 million monthly from the state revenue allocation from the federal account until the whole debt is liquidated”.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman of the retirees, Mr. Osanakwu Anthony expressed disappointment at the alleged state government’s responses to their demand, saying that Okowa instead of releasing fund for their payment allegedly resorted to payment in piece meal, a situation he said, had been unacceptable to them.

Mrs. Dumebi Opene, a retiree who spoke to newsmen around Inter-Bau, said: “since 2008 our pensions and retirement were not paid, Okowa keep telling us stories; just imagine level 14 officer on retirement was only paid N865, 000 as her gratuity.

“We have lost 13 of our members, many are sick, no money to treat them and that several meetings with the governor failed to yield the desired result”.

While alleging that the governor had failed to reverse to the old scheme in payment of pensions, Mrs. Opene said: “when the bailout fund was released to Delta State, we had thought Okowa would have paid us sufficiently, instead he released only N300 million out of N40 billion, this is wickedness”.

Earlier at the State House of Assembly, the moody retirees numbering over 500 were chanting sorrowful songs with calls on the Assembly leadership to wade into their predicaments.

Addressing them, the Speaker, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori who assured them that their demand will be resolved amicably, noted that violence was never true way of nipping their issues in the bud.

He therefore called on the pensioners to exercise cautions over their demand and take to dialogue instead.