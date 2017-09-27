Woman, 37, Remanded In Prison Over Alleged N5.2m Fraud

A 37-year-old woman, Oluwatoyin Raheem was on Wednesday remanded in Ilesa Prison by a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, over an alleged N5.2 million fraud.

Raheem is facing a five count charge of fraud, theft among other offences.

The State Prosecutor, Abiodun Badiora, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 1 at about 8:00 a.m at Wolid International Ltd. building, Fakunle area in Osogbo.

Badiora said that the accused defrauded one Wolid International Ltd. of the money.

He said that the accused attempted to set the building belonging to Wolid International service ablaze with intent to deceive the complainant that the money got burnt inside her office.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 443 (a), 390(9) and Section 1(1) (a) and are punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olubukola Olowolagba, denied the accused bail due to the magnitude of the offences she allegedly committed.

Olowolagba said that the accused should be kept in prison until Oct. 5 when the case would come up for hearing.