Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 27 September 2017 21:07 CET

GOC inspects `Operation Python Dance’ structures at Oba, inaugurates water project

By Gloria Anaeze

Onitsha, Sept. 27, 2017 -- The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, inspected structures installed at the Oba for `Operations Python Dance’.

The Army engaged in the operation would use a base at Oba, Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State for their operation.

He also inaugurated 48,000 litres water projects installed at Onitsha Military Cantonment Quarters and the newly reconstructed front Gate in the Barracks.

Maj.-Gen. Abubakar said: ``water is life. When soldiers have water and electricity, they will be very responsive to their work".

He expressed satisfaction at the conducive environment provided for the operations.

0n gully erosion ravaging the area around the barracks, he called on soldiers to do something to control the spread.

The GOC, however, commended the soldiers and paramilitary personnel for their involvement in the exercise.

Advertisement

Accompanied by the Commander of 302 Military Regiment Onitsha, Col. I U Akpan, and other security personnel, the GOC urged the media to always cross check their facts before going to press.

He later inspected guard of honour mounted by the soldiers at Onitsha Cantonment.


General News

Truth weaks the flesh and strenghtens the spirit,so lie strenghtens the flesh and weaks the spirit.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists