GOC inspects `Operation Python Dance’ structures at Oba, inaugurates water project

Onitsha, Sept. 27, 2017 -- The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, inspected structures installed at the Oba for `Operations Python Dance’.

The Army engaged in the operation would use a base at Oba, Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State for their operation.

He also inaugurated 48,000 litres water projects installed at Onitsha Military Cantonment Quarters and the newly reconstructed front Gate in the Barracks.

Maj.-Gen. Abubakar said: ``water is life. When soldiers have water and electricity, they will be very responsive to their work".

He expressed satisfaction at the conducive environment provided for the operations.

0n gully erosion ravaging the area around the barracks, he called on soldiers to do something to control the spread.

The GOC, however, commended the soldiers and paramilitary personnel for their involvement in the exercise.

Accompanied by the Commander of 302 Military Regiment Onitsha, Col. I U Akpan, and other security personnel, the GOC urged the media to always cross check their facts before going to press.

He later inspected guard of honour mounted by the soldiers at Onitsha Cantonment.