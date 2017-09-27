Man in court Over Alleged N3m Fraud In Osun

A 29-year-old man, Adewuyi Adedamola has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, for allegedly defrauding one Tosin Adebayo the sum of N3million.

Prosecutor Joshua Oladoye told the court that Adedamola sometimes in August 2016 in Osogbo, obtained the sum of 3million naira from Tosin under false pretense of selling two acres of land at Ibokun road to her.

Oladoye said the accused not only does the money but also threatened the life of the complainant.

He said the offences committed by the accused contravened sections 419, 390 (9), 86 of the Criminal Cap 34 Volume II Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

While the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him, his Counsel, Barrister Remigus Ngwu applied for his bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olubukola Awodele granted the accused bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till November 17, 2017.