COWLSO BUILDS CAPACITY OF MEMBERS

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, has organized a capacity building programme for its members, at its retiree villa, Ogombo, Ajah, in Lagos.

Addressing the members, wife of the governor of Lagos State and chairman of the committee, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, noted that capacity building was a major component of modern-day corporate and public service, for performance leverage at home and other engagements outside the home.

She said: ‘The need to continually improve ourselves for domestic, social and professional purposes, is the reason we have organized this training programme. It is expected to acquaint us with current trends and update our knowledge in relevant and vital areas.’

‘We hold the view that self-improvement trainings like this, will bring out optimal performance for those in paid employment. It will also help to bring out the best in us, in various personal businesses and our social interactions.’

Speaking further, Mrs. Ambode observed that, topics for discussion which were carefully selected from areas most relevant to the women included: etiquette, public speaking, protocol and security.

She explained that while etiquette was selected to polish domestic and public conduct, protocol was included to fine-tune the women’s knowledge of the rules.

She stressed further that security was a necessary one for individual and collective safety, while public speaking was essential for everyone in jobs, businesses, social interactions and for politics.

The governor’s wife assured the members, that the committee would not deviate from the philosophy of the founding mothers, which was to support the efforts of their husbands in government, to improve the welfare of Lagosians.

The topics were delivered by Mrs Adesua Onyenokwe (Public Speaking), Mrs Mavi Isiboh (Etiquette), Mrs Janet Adetu (Protocol) and Security (Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi).

Folashade Kadiri (Mrs.)

Asst. Director Public Affairs

Office of the Wife of the Governor of Lagos State

Tuesday, 26th September 2017

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State & chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Mrs Bolanle Ambode (m); guest speakers; Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal (2nd right); Mrs. Janet Adetu (r); Mrs. Mavi Isibor (2nd left); and Mrs. Adesuwa Onyenokwe (L), during the capacity building for members, organized by the Committee, at COWLSO Retirement Villa, Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos, on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017.

