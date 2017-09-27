 My priority is to improve lives - Hon. Nwawuba

Hon. Henry Nwawuba, member, House of Representatives from Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency, Imo state said that his major priority during this legislative session is the upliftement of his constituents to reduce poverty and hardship.

The lawmaker stated this during an interview with our correspondent in Abuja on Tuesday after their first sitting from the two months holiday. He hinted that his direct interaction with members of his constituency gives him concern to find ways to reduce poverty and improve the standard of living. He said there is hunger in the land and other pressing issues such as high electricity bill imposed by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company using estimated billings which many communities are not comfortable with. He said that he will partner with a Non Government Organization to work with EEDC to find out ways to reduce the high rate on electricity bills.

Hon Nwawuba emphasized that another major problem he discovered during his interaction is flooding and erosion. He said in Imo a lot of places was submerged by flood just like some other parts of the country. Flood and erosion are major threat to the lives of many Nigerians, he stated.

On the issue of recent clash between Indigenous People of Biafra and the Nigerian army, Hon Nwawuba advised the federal government to dialogue with IPOB to bring a lasting peace. He said that constructive engagement strategy remains the best option to drastically reduce the agitation.

He opined that proscribing IPOB or labeling it a terrorist organization cannot solve the problem of agitation. He said that even some criminal elements like herdsmen that are killing people in different communities are yet to be declare a terrorist organization. He wondered why the federal government should single out IPOB as a terrorist organization while their mode of operation is not violent.

The Mbaitoli/Ikeduru born lawmaker further stated that the House of Representatives, as part of their effort to ensure peaceful co-existence have set up a committee that will appeal to various segments of Nigerians living in various regions to interact and hear from them and their problems inorder find a common ground that will unit Nigeria.

He said members of south east caucus in the house of Reps. as part of bringing peace in Nigerian is committed in sharing ideas with their colleagues in various regions to interact with them on crucial matters to ensure justice and peaceful development. He said the National Assembly is the main organ that will provide a ground for lasting peace in Nigeria.

Hon Nwawuba advised those that are concerned on the Non-Governmental Organizations regulatory bills to use the opportunity during the public hearing to make their presentation and suggestions on the better option instead of overheating the polity with sensational stories. He said that he is aware that churches and mosques are not included in the bill as being speculated.