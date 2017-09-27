Oyebode to speak at SERAP’s roundtable on ending impunity for grand corruption

Akin Oyebode, Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, University of Lagos will deliver a paper at the Strategic Dialogue on Mobilizing theCitizens to Demand Anti-Corruption Reforms and an End to Impunity for GrandCorruption in Nigeria being organized by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

The roundtable is scheduled for Thursday September 28, 2017 at the CITIHEIGHT Hotel, Sheraton Opebi Link Road, Ikeja by 10:00 a.m.

Oyebode would speak on the theme of the roundtable: Strategies for Mobilizing Mass Action to Demand Anti-Corruption Reforms and an End to Impunity for Grand Corruption in Nigeria.

Among those expected at the roundtable are: Professor Itse Sagay SAN Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN; Femi Falana SAN; and representatives of the Royal Netherlands Embassy; and the Ford Foundation.

Others are: Chief Okoi Obono-obla, Special Assistant on Prosecution to President Muhammadu Buhari(who will give some introductory remarks); Babatunde Ogala former Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly’s Committee on Judiciary; Mr Tayo Oyetibo SAN; Mr. Levi Adikwaone Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikorodu Branch; Nurudeen Ogbara NBA Ikorodu Chairman Legal Education; and representatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC); the media, and civil society.

The roundtable will assess the on-going fight against corruption, and is expected to come up with key programme agenda for among others mobilising Nigerians to get involved in the fight against corruption, and agenda for increasing the tempo of the anti-corruption fight including by revisiting outstanding cases of high-level official corruption and prosecuting high-ranking public officials.

Signed

Timothy Adewale

SERAP deputy director

27/9/2017

Lagos, Nigeria

Emails: news@serap-nigeria.org ; info@serap-nigeria.org