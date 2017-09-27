REPORT OF KOWA PARTY POLICY CONFERENCE WHICH HELD AT THE 7 STAR EVENT CENTRE IN IKEJA ON THE 26TH OCTOBER 2017

KOWA PARTY kicked off herthree day policy conference themed Our Covenant With Nigerians on the 26th October 2017 at the 7 star event centre in Ikeja.

It had in attendance dignitaries who are members of the party such as Mr MuhtarBakare who is a founding member of the party, Ms Ier Jonathan who heads the KOWA Professionals group, Mr GboyegaSongonuga and the National Executive Committee members of the party in attendance including the National Chairman, AlhSaidouBobboi, the National Secretary, Comrade Mark Adebayo, the National Organising Secretary, ChukwudiIgwe, the National Youth Leader, Jude Feranmi and other members of the party.

The objective of the three day conference as highlighted in the National Chairman’s speech when he declared the conference open is to “ engage the issues of the problems in Nigeria sector by sector and proffer solutions to the problems as a party”

Policy papers will be given by experts on the topics Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Security and the Economy and the overall party strategy for deepening the party’s structure. The policy conference will have sessions on these sectors and debates on the presented papers will be entertained on the second and the third day of the conference.

The opening day of the conference started with debates on the overall party strategy and submissions were taken from the professionals from the party after a policy paper had been presented by Barr IgweUchenna

Mr Poju Oni a social justice advocate in the United States reiterated the need for leaders with integrity in the leadership of the country and endeavour to get such leaders who must have proven themselves in previous capacities to join the party. He said that “anyone who has integrity, who has leadership qualities can aspire to lead and KOWA is presenting people who understand that it is not about who you are or what you can bring but how you can serve people”.

The National Chairman, AlhSaidouBobboi said that “today’s discussion has being a fruitful one and that the participation and meaningful contribution of professionals from the party was impressive”. He also said decisions made by the party will be presented on the last day of the elections via a communiqué where all the party’s position will be communicated.

As part of the discussions, a motion moved by the National Youth Leader, Jude ‘Feranmi which was also seconded by Ayo Lijadu, an actor which is to be considered at the National Executive Committee of the party is the issue of direct primaries for the election of candidates for the party. Even though the debate that ensued considered the pros and the cons of direct primaries, it was generally accepted that allowing all members of the party to decide who the candidates of the party were going to be starting from the Osun State Elections.

Mr GboyegaSongonunga, a KOWA Professional said on the issue that what is important is the aim and that how we achieve the aim is what is important. He said “I think we have had a clear statement and agreement from the members and the leadership of the party that the party is going to put in place a process where everybody’s vote counts within the party” He also said that “ We are doing this not just because we think it’s a wining electoral strategy but because it is the right thing to do for our people”

The National Secretary of the party who is also the CEO of the party said about the conference that the open discussions and interactions of professionals from the party was impressive and robust enough for instructing the party on policymaking for the country. On the issue of direct primaries he said the debate about direct primaries have been going on for a while within the party and that “the suggestion of the National Youth Leader, Jude Feranmi puts an end to the debate and proffers a way forward in finally conducting direct primaries for all members of the party during primary elections”

The policy conference will continue tomorrow where the policy paper on Education, Healthcare and Security will be considered.