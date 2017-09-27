Biafra: BNYL Faults Proscription of IPOB, Ban on Biafra Activities,Berates Obono Obla.

The Deputy Leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League and Chief Head of Operations of an internet radio, Biafra Broadcasting Service, Ebuta Ogar Takon have reacted to the report from the special aid to the President on Prosecution, Chief Okoi Obono Obla upholding the proscription of IPOB and lifting the ban on Biafra activities in Nigeria, in a statement made available, Takon faulted the court order stating that the suit filed by the Nation Attorney General is ridiculous as Biafra, IPOB or any other group is not recognized by Nigerian constitution.

"The judgement is invalid and would not be effective, banning Biafra activities because of the clash between the IPOB and Hausas is stupidity in the highest order".

Advertisement

Takon cautioned Obono Obla to guild his utterances and live by example, his statement reads, "Obono Obla began his hatred for Biafra which he sees as Igbo affairs immediately he got appointed by the Acting President, unfortunately he is abusing his office embarking on incessant attack on us.

I would urge the Presidency to start prosecuting from his office before extending such exercise to us".

Speaking further, Takon said "We are not panicking, neither afraid to be prosecuted, Obla is only talking talking talking, but when the cheeps are down he would shut his mouth".

Ebuta Ogar Takon also added that the BNYL is headquartered in Bakassi Peninsula in Cross River State, with the BBS Radio operations running from Ikom and London, he said Cross Riverians are victims of Boko Haram attacks, Arewa quite notice and even more marginalised than the Igbo.