Boko Haram is not getting stronger, we have contained them- Lai Mohammed

The minister of information Alhaji Lai Mohammed said that the Nigerian government strategy against Boko Haram has “contained them,” but not yet succeeded in its effort to “decapitate” the leadership.

“They’ve been completely degraded,” he said in an interview in London.

“They don’t have the capacity to launch the kind of attacks they did before, but like with all asymmetrical wars, you cannot stop the suicide bombs or the attacks on soft targets. But clearly the government is winning. It’s a war that can be won.”

They have not gained ground the minister said.

Boko Haram used to administer a number of local governments and collect taxes but now has none under its control, the minister further revealed. The extremists used to be active in 10 states but are now confined to a much smaller space, he said.

Advertisement

“I don’t think they’re gaining strength,” said Soji Oluwa, a defense expert and former Military officer.

“What we have not yet been able to do is to completely decapitate their command and control structures.