NYERERE, RAJIS AND I ARE 'FOUNDATION' MEMBERS OF OKOROCHA'S POLITICAL DYNASTY - MADUMERE

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere yesterday explained Governor Okorocha's political loyalists the history of Owelle Rochas Okorocha's political dynasty, describing Governor Okorocha as a man of great vision.

Prince Madumere made the stunning revelation during a birthday rally in honour of Governor Okorocha who turned 55 by the APC faithfuls, which held at Heroes Square, Owerri, Imo State.

Prince Madumere pointed out that the foundation of the Owelle Rochas Okorocha led government in Imo State began with Dr. Anyim Nyerere, the immediate past APC Guber candidate in Abia State in 2015, Ambassador Nonye Rajis and himself. He stated they have steadfastly served Governor Okorocha for over two decades respectively. "Outside Governor Okorocha and his amiable wife, the office we occupy today began with these persons here. Dr. Anyim Nyerere, immediate past guber candidate of APC in Abia State, Amb.Nonye Rajis, Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore for over four years and my humble self, your Deputy Governor.

It will be recalled that Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere has always headed the political unit of Rochas Okorocha, Dr. Nyerere superintends Rochas Businesses and Investment while Nonye Rajis managed Rochas Foundation and Colleges.

Speaking further, he gave credit to the masses for Governor Okorocha's gubernatorial victories in 2011 and 2015. He added that in 2011, there was no known political name. He used the opportunity to thank them, while and appealing for their continued support of Owelle Rochas Okorocha led administration.

His words: "In 2011, we came and we conquered. We did not have big or any known name. We were rather appealing to people to join us. It is you the masses who made it possible. We remain grateful to you and I urge you all to continue to support Rescue Mission Government. Prior 2015 election, in his vision, he was the lone voice calling our people to join us in All Progressives Congress Party because he saw tomorrow. Many people called him names and today he has been proven right. What Governor Okorocha has done with new and smaller parties shows his acceptance by the people."

Prince Madumere also went on memory lane, bringing to alive Governor Okorocha's past ordeals in both air mishaps and road accidents. He attributed his survival to God's grace. He added that God chose to keep Owelle Rochas Okorocha for a greater purpose, even as he pledged his continued undiluted loyalty with honesty.

He therefore wished Governor Okorocha happy birthday and many more years of greater service to God and humanity.

It will be recalled that Governor Okorocha turned 55 on September 2017. He is also celebrating with less privileged children,5 from each of the 55 African countries.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere flanked by Foundational members of His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha political movement, Ambassador Nonye Rajis, immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore and Dr. Anyim Nyerere during a rally of All Progressives Congress Party members in celebration of Governor Okorocha's 55th Birthday at Heroes Square, Owerri, Imo State yesterday.

His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, his Deputy, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere and Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim, Speaker, IMHA flanked by House of Reps member, Deacon Chike Okafor, Sir George Eche, Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Hilary Emeh, State Chairman of All Progressives Congress yesterday.