Photos: BOOST TO EMPOWERMENT

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano supported by Wife of Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oby Okeke advising the Computer trainees at the centre

(L-R): Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano tries her hand on the sewing machine at the centre.

(L-R): Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano tries her hand on the sewing machine at the centre.

(L-R): Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (centre) supported by Royal Fathers in Ayamelum and Wife of Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oby Okeke, Member Representing Ayamelum Constituency in State Assembly, Hon Uche Okafor, Wife of National Chairman of APGA, Iyom Mary Oye, Mrs. Agnes Otsemobor-Ignanoi and National Woman Leader of APGA, Hon Mrs. Ada Orji Nwanyanwu cutting the tape to commissioning the multi-purpose skills training centre in Ifite-Ogwari.

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (centre) supported by Royal Fathers in Ayamelum and Wife of Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oby Okeke, Member Representing Ayamelum Constituency in State Assembly, Hon Uche Okafor, Wife of National Chairman of APGA, Iyom Mary Oye, Mrs. Agnes Otsemobor-Ignanoi and National Woman Leader of APGA, Hon Mrs. Ada Orji Nwanyanwu cutting the tape to commissioning the multi-purpose skills training centre in Ifite-Ogwari.

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano supported by Wife of Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oby Okeke advising the Computer trainees at the centre

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu ObianoOsodiemeCommission’s Ayamelum Skills Acquisition Centre built by Member Representing Ayamelum Constituency in State Assembly, Hon Uche Okafor at Ifite-Ogwari on 26September 2017. The centre has sections for Computer training, Bead making, Tailoring & Fashion design, Barbing, Hair Dressing, and Bakery & Confectionery.