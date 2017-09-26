Osun Govt. flags off calisthenics in schools 

The Osun State government on Monday, flagged off the calisthenics game as school competition among the students of the secondary schools across the nine Federal Constituencies of the state.

The game commenced in the two local governments of Egbedore and Ifelodun, areas of the state, with Coker Middle School, Ikirun and St. Paul Middle School Ilobu.

It would be recalled that the gymnastics exercise, known as calisthenics has been recently adopted as an integral part of the curriculum in all the schools across the state.

The programme, having being institutionalized in the school academic calendar in the state afforded both public and private schools the opportunity to participate.

Speaking at the St Paul Middle School, Ilobu after the display of the calisthenics sports by the students, the Director of Development of Social and Grassroots Mobilization and Guidance, Office of the Governor, Mr Adebayo Ojo commended the students for excellent performance.

Ojo also lauded Gov. Rauf Aregbesola for adopting calisthenics sport as a co-curriculum activity for students in more schools across the state, saying calisthenics game has enhanced organisational capacity and understanding among the youth.

"The scope of selection of students for this sport has been expanded with the new template, to include all public and private schools.

"The sport was primarily conceptualised by the government to give a new social orientation to students in the state as part of its educational transformation.

"The introduction of calisthenics to schools’ scheme is not by chance, but an integral part of the total transformation of education in the state targeted at the eventual production of useful future citizens.

“With the new template as approved by the governor, selected public schools as well as interested private schools in the state can participate.

“Participation is voluntary with the parents/guardians of the participating students responsible for their costumes while the state government will be responsible for the training and competitions.

“In addition to trophies, plaques, medals and certificates of participation for the participants, N1 million, N750, 000 and N500, 000 will be given to the first, second and third placed teams respectively at the senatorial level competition

"Calisthenics is an integral part of a rejuvenated education system in the state, it has enhanced organisational capacity and understanding of system by the students.” he said.