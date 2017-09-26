DSIEC: Okowa Inaugurates New Members In Closed Door

Following the mixed feelings which trailed the sack of the Moses Ogbe-led Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) Board, governor of the state Ifeanyi Okowa, has behind a closed door programme sworn in a 7-member DSIEC Board.

To avoid further attacks, perhaps physical attacks, the governor held the programme Monday, in low key, confined to the EXCO Chambers of the new Government House, Asaba.

At the event Okowa, charged members of the electoral commissions to acquaint themselves with enabling laws so that they would always do their best for the electorates.

The Governor made the call during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Michael Ogbodu as Chairman of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission and Messrs Frederick Ulakpa, Friday Seimode, James Umokoro, Greg Edeme, Mrs Light Diden and Mrs Yvonne Wagbatsoma as members of the Commission.

According to the Governor, Chairmen and members of electoral commissions should “look into the law establishing the commission; get themselves acquainted with it, so that they are able to carry out all other duties as specified by the law creating the commission.”

He specifically charged members of DSIEC to carry out their functions creditably, especially, with the fact that the tenure of incumbent local government chairmen and councilors in the state would lapse next month, October, 2017.

“Obviously, the task that you (Chairman and members of DSIEC) are about to carry out in the next few years is one that requires a lot of commitment and integrity and it is my hope that as chairman and members you will discharge your functions creditably,” he said.

The Governor continued, “Our local government chairmen have served for 3 years and their tenure will be expiring at the end of October; that means that you (DSIEC) have to put all processes in place to be able to conduct a credible election in the next few months.”

“Yes it is a big task but, i believe that the newly inaugurated Commission will be able to put the processes in place and will be able to deliver a credible election,” he stated, adding, “there is no doubt that our people will need some enlightenment particularly as it regards the voters and there is a need for the membership of the Commission to work in harmony, because, it is only then, you can achieve results.”

He urged members of the Commission to work with management staff to ensure that credible elections are conducted within the shortest possible time.

Responding, Chairman of DSIEC, Chief Ogbodu thanked governor Okowa’s administration for deeming them fit to serve Deltans through DSIEC, assuring that they will be unbiased umpire who would provide a level playing field for all political parties participating in the election.