Protesting IDPs to remain in jail till...

12 IDPs arrested by the Borno Police Command for participating in the protest last Sunday demanding to be allowed to return to their communities are to be remanded in prison custody for one month pending the determination of their bail application.

This followed their appearance for prosecution at the Chief Magistrate Court no. 4 presided over by Chief Magistrate, Hafsat Bappa at the Wulari Chief Magistrate Court, Maiduguri.

Advertisement

The 12 IDPs had earlier been arrested on Sunday 24th September 2017 and kept for more than the 24 hours stipulated by law at the Police station before they were taken to Court on 26th September 2017 where the Magistrate ordered that they be remanded in prison custody pending the determination of their bail application.

Tension has now risen high at the IDP camps in Maiduguri because of the outcome of this trial which the IDPs see as not fair because they do not understand the need to seek for permission before protesting .

Meanwhile Bama Elders have called for an emergency meeting to discuss their next line of action to free their relations.